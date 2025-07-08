ADVERTISEMENT

World

A pacing Chihuahua helps Swiss rescuers find a man who fell into a glacier

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A brown short-haired chihuahua is pictured in an undated file photo. (Shutterstock)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.