ADVERTISEMENT

World

A New Zealand soldier admits attempted espionage in the country’s first spying conviction

By The Associated Press

Published

New Zealand army officer cadets move on exercise in the Waiouru training area in the central North Island of New Zealand, May 6, 2022. (Corporal Naomi James/NZDF via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.