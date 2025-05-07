ADVERTISEMENT

World

A miniature dachshund is reunited with its owner after 18 months lost on an Australian island

By The Associated Press

Published

Georgia Gardner and partner Josh Fishlock hold Valerie, their miniature dachshund, after being reunited on Kangaroo Island in South Australia after Valerie was missing for 540 days on May 6, 2025. (Ruby Stewart / The Advertiser via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.