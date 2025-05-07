World

A man with a knife slashes 2 people at a Tokyo subway station, reports say

By The Associated Press

Published

Passengers pass through the gates of a subway station in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya) (Kantaro Komiya/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.