ADVERTISEMENT

World

A magnitude 6 earthquake in Taiwan leaves 15 people with minor injuries

By The Associated Press

Published

Vendors set up shop outside a temple in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.