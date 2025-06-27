ADVERTISEMENT

World

A luxury experience in China: Global high-end brands bet on conceptual stores to revive sales

By Reuters

Published

Workers dismantle a giant advertisement display modeling a Louis Vuitton suitcase outside a Louis Vuitton branch on Thursday, May 19, 2011 in Shanghai, China.(AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.