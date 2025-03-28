World

A lawsuit over a deadly 2018 New York helicopter crash ends with a US$90M settlement

By The Associated Press

Published

A helicopter that crashed and sank in the water is hoisted by crane from the East River onto a barge, Monday, March 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.