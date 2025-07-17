World

A fire at a mall in eastern Iraq kills more than 60 people

By The Associated Press

Published

Iraqi Security forces gather in front of a burning hypermarket building in Kut, Iraq, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.