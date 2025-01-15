World

A far-right party uses a mock plane ticket to campaign for deportations in Germany

By The Associated Press

Published

AfD election campaign posters are attached next to other posters to lamp posts on a street in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)




































Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.