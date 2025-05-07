World

A dump truck crashes into a minibus in Indonesia, killing 11 kindergarten teachers

By The Associated Press

Published

Police and people inspect the wreckage of a minibus after crashing with a dump truck in Purworejo, Central Java Province, Indonesia on May 7, 2025. (Zain Firmansyah / AP Photo)


















