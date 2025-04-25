World

A deleted condolence after pope’s death revealed tension between Israel and the Vatican

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Francis prays in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.