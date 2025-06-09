ADVERTISEMENT

World

A convoy sets off for Gaza from North Africa to protest Israel’s blockade

By The Associated Press

Published

People cheer as a convoy of buses made up of activists, lawyers and medical professionals from North Africa depart from Tunisia to Gaza to break Israel's blockade on the territory, in Gabes, Tunisia, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo)


















