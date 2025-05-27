ADVERTISEMENT

World

A cargo ship that ran aground in Norway, narrowly missing a house, is being towed to a nearby harbour

By The Associated Press

Published

The container ship NCL Salten is pulled from the ground and taken back at sea in Trondheim, Norway, Tuesday May 27, 2025, after the 135-meter-long ship ran aground in the Trondheimsfjord outside Byneset last Thursday. (Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.