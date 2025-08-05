ADVERTISEMENT

World

A British hiker needed rescuing from the Italian Dolomites. He’s now facing a US$16,000 fine

By CNN

Published

A view of the Nuvolau mountain group is pictured in the Dolomites. A British hiker who had to be airlifted to safety after he ignored signs and crossed warning barriers in the Italian Dolomites is paying a high price for his rescue. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.