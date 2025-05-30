ADVERTISEMENT

World

A 700-pound boulder pins Alaska man face-down in a glacier creek for three hours

By The Associated Press

Published

This June 4, 2023, photo shows Kell Morris, left, and his wife Jo Roop, in Sandpoint, Idaho. (Kell Morris via AP) (Kell Morris/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.