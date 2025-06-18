ADVERTISEMENT

World

7 suspects identified in a US$100M jewelry heist near Los Angeles, thought to be largest in U.S. history

By The Associated Press

Published

The logo for the U.S. Justice Department is seen before a news conference, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.