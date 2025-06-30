World

6 killed in a crash of a small plane in Ohio, officials say

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Jets are pictured at the Youngstown - Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio, Monday, June 30, 2025, where a day earlier a plane crashed on take off killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.