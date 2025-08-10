3 elves are cycling from the German town of St. Nikolaus to Finland’s Santa Claus Village

Santa Claus hands a postal envelope to the three Post employees Simone Nehring, from left, Artur Hajduk and Ralf Schüttler in St. Nikolaus, Germany, Saturday Aug. 9, 2025 as they prepare to set off on their bicycles to visit Santa Claus in Lapland in northern Finland where they want to cover almost 3,000 km to hand over the wish lists they have collected to Santa Claus. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)