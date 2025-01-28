ADVERTISEMENT

World

3 dead including suspect and 2 officers hurt in shooting at Indiana grocery store

By The Associated Press

Published

Police cruiser lights appear in this undated photograph. (Pixabay / Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.