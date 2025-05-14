ADVERTISEMENT

2-year-old girl reunites with her mother in Venezuela after U.S. deportation

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo released by the Miraflores press office, first lady Cilia Flores, second from left, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, left, watch as 2-year-old Maikelys Espinoza is reunited with her mother Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The U.S. deported Bernal to Venezuela on April 25 and sent the child's father to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in March. (Zurimar Campos/Miraflores press office via AP)


















