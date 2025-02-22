World

2 police officers killed during traffic stop in Virginia Beach

By The Associated Press

Published

Virginia Beach police Friday night's deadly shooting of two fellow officers on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.