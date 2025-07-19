ADVERTISEMENT

World

19 injured after fireworks show goes awry at fair in western Germany

By The Associated Press

Published

A firework explodes low near spectators at the final fireworks display of the Rhine funfair on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Duesseldorf, Germany. (David Young/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.