Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

Restorer Elizabeth Wicks works on the "Allegory of Inclination", a 1616 work by Artemisia Gentileschi, in the Casa Buonarroti Museum, in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Restorers have begun a six-month project on the "Allegory of Inclination" using modern techniques including x-rays and UV infrared research to go beneath the veils painted over the original to cover nudities and discover the work as Gentileschi painted it. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Restorer Elizabeth Wicks works on the "Allegory of Inclination", a 1616 work by Artemisia Gentileschi, in the Casa Buonarroti Museum, in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Restorers have begun a six-month project on the "Allegory of Inclination" using modern techniques including x-rays and UV infrared research to go beneath the veils painted over the original to cover nudities and discover the work as Gentileschi painted it. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social