Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
Art restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and virtually "unveil" a long-censored nude painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art.
Swirling veils and drapery were added to the "Allegory of Inclination" some 70 years after Gentileschi painted the life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, in 1616.
The work to reveal the image as originally painted comes as Gentileschi's contribution to Italian Baroque art is getting renewed attention in the .MeToo era, both for her artistic achievements but also for breaking into the male-dominated art world after being raped by one of her art teachers.
Her work was featured in a 2020 exhibit at the National Gallery in London.
"Through her, we can talk about how important it is to restore artwork, how important it is to restore the stories of women to the forefront," said Linda Falcone, coordinator of the Artemisia Up Close project.
"Allegory of Inclination" originally was commissioned for the family home of Michelangelo Buonarroti the Younger, the great-nephew of the famed artist. The building later became the Casa Buonarotti museum, and the painting was displayed until recently on the ceiling in a gilded frame. When lead conservator Elizabeth Wick removed the painting in late September, a shower of 400-year-old dust was released.
Wick's team of restorers is using ultraviolet light, diagnostic imaging and X-rays to differentiate Gentileschi's brush strokes from those of the artist that covered the nudity. The public can watch the project underway at the museum through April 23.
Restorers won't be able remove the veils because the cover-up was done too soon after the original, raising the risk that Gentileschi's painting would be damaged in the process.
Instead, the restoration team plans to create a digital image of the original version that will be displayed in an exhibition on the project opening in September 2023.
Gentileschi arrived in Florence shortly after the trial in Rome of her rapist, during which the then-17-year-old was forced to testify with ropes tied around her fingers that were progressively tightened in a test of her honesty.
She also had to endure a physical examination in the courtroom behind a curtain to confirm that she was no longer a virgin. Eventually, her rapist was convicted and sentenced to eight months in prison.
"Somebody else would have been crushed by this experience," Wick said. "But Artemisia bounces back. She comes up to Florence. She gets this wonderful commission to paint a full-length nude figure for the ceiling of Casa Buonarroti. So, I think she's showing people, `This is what I can do."'
While in Florence, Gentileschi also won commissions from the Medici family. Her distinctive, dramatic and energetic style emerged, taking inspiration from the most renowned Baroque painter of the time, Caravaggio. Many of her paintings featured female heroines, often in violent scenes and often nude.
She was 22 when she painted "Allegory of Inclination," which was commissioned by Michelangelo Buonarroti the Younger. Another member of the family, Leonardo Buonarroti, decided to have it embellished to protect the sensibilities of his wife and children.
"This is one of her first paintings. In the Florentine context, it was her debut painting, the same year she was then accepted into the Academy of Drawing, which was the first drawing academy in Europe at the time," Falcone said.
With the younger Michelangelo as her patron, Gentileschi gained entry to the cultural milieu of the time.
"She was able to hobnob with Galileo and with other great thinkers. So this almost illiterate woman was suddenly at the university level, producing works of art that were then, you know, appreciated by the Grand Duke," Falcone said. "And she became a courtly painter from then on."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Higher mortgage payments 'tough to swallow' as interest rates rise in Canada
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years
Head coach John Herdman is set to announce Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar.
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Canada
-
Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60
Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, died at age 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
At least one victim in shooting near Laval college linked to a gang: police
At least one of the young men injured in Friday's shooting near a Laval junior college is believed to be affiliated with a street gang, police confirmed at a press conference Saturday. Laval police (SPL) Chief Pierre Brochet said the victim could be linked to the Flamehead Boys gang, a group active on Laval territory.
-
Charity donations stable for most Canadians despite inflation, recession fears: Nanos survey
Despite high inflation and fears over a potential recession on the horizon, donations to charities remain stable for most Canadians, a new survey has found.
World
-
Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia after Kherson success
Ukraine's president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city.
-
U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat
U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is 'even more important than it's ever been' when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
-
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
Art restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and virtually "unveil" a long-censored nude painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art.
-
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Politics
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
-
Trudeau pledges $1 million for clearing landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from Southeast Asia.
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Health
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
Entertainment
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
-
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against 'Rust' film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the "Rust" film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN.
Business
-
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
-
Higher mortgage payments 'tough to swallow' as interest rates rise in Canada
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
-
Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'
Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction, saying it wanted a 'more accurate representation of diversity around the world.'
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
Sports
-
Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years
Head coach John Herdman is set to announce Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.