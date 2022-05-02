Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a corrections official who they say helped an inmate arrested on a murder charge escape from an Alabama jail even as they searched for the pair.
The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, disappeared Friday after he left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning with Vicky White, the facility's assistant director of corrections. They have not been seen since.
Vicky White told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton later said no such evaluation was scheduled.
"Casey White, as you've heard me say over and over and over is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street," Singleton said Monday at a press conference.
Authorities noted his large size. He stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 metres) tall and weighs about 260 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said Casey White "will stand out" even if he is has changed his appearance.
The 38-year-old White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder and burglary and was set to go to trial next month for the stabbing death of a a 58-year-old woman to death, a charge in which he would face the death penalty if convicted. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to US$10,000 for information.
Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. She is not related to the inmate.
"We know she participated, whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the case, not really sure. We know for sure she did participate," Singleton said.
The sheriff said they were shocked.
"This is not the Vicky White we know, by any stretch of the imagination," the sheriff said.
The patrol vehicle the officer and the inmate were in when they left the detention centre was found at a nearby shopping centre parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. Singleton said the inmate was handcuffed and shackled when he left the jail. He said video showed the pair left the jail and went straight to that parking lot.
The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White's location or Vicky White's disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Canada
-
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
-
-
CAF must better cater to troops with exceptional family needs: watchdog
Canada's military watchdog is calling on the Armed Forces to better accommodate troops with disabled children and other exceptional family circumstances, warning some are being forced to choose between their loved ones and their careers.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has shot at new milestone
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' super-champ Mattea Roach stands to hit another milestone if she extends her win streak in tonight's episode.
-
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.
-
Indigenous-led stewardship could help Canada tackle wildfire seasons, B.C. research suggests
With a new wildfire season starting in the province, a recent study from the University of British Columbia is recommending removing barriers so Indigenous burning practices can be used to help control blazes.
World
-
Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry
This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr -- typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes -- in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
-
-
Building in Nigeria's commercial hub collapses; 5 dead
A three-storey residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, killing at least five people with many feared trapped, emergency response services said Monday.
-
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
Gov. Bill Lee paused executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year on Monday to enable a review of its lethal injection procedures after a testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die.
-
Armenia detains 180 protesters calling on Pashinyan to quit
Police in Armenia's capital on Monday detained 180 anti-government demonstrators that were blocking streets to protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
-
Politics
-
-
New legal restrictions needed on police use of facial recognition: privacy watchdogs
Canada's privacy commissioners say it should be illegal for police to use facial recognition technology to monitor people involved in peaceful protest.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Health
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Sci-Tech
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
-
Russians plunder US$5M farm vehicles from Ukraine -- to find they've been remotely disabled
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership. But after a journey of more than 1,100 kilometres , the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
-
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.
Entertainment
-
-
Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's animated family series 'Pearl' as the streaming platform cuts its animated content.
-
Business
-
'It won't change overnight:' Workers push back as return-to-office plans roll out
As pandemic restrictions are lifted and case numbers ease, some companies want workers back in the office five days a week. On the other side of the spectrum, others are vacating pricey leases in prime downtown areas and asking employees to work remotely for good.
-
Poland urges EU unity to slap sanctions on Russian energy
Poland urged its European Union partners on Monday to unite and impose sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil and natural gas sectors over the war in Ukraine, and not to cave in to pressure to pay for their gas in Russian rubles.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
What it takes for NHL playoff contenders to win Stanley Cup
The path to the Stanley Cup is rarely a straight line. Sometimes it's the direction a puck takes when it banks off the post and in -- or out.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez ousted in doubles competition at Madrid
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have been eliminated in the second round of women's doubles competition at the Madrid Open following a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Autos
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.
-
Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay
Food-delivery drivers protesting wage cuts and gruelling working conditions went on an extremely rare strike in Dubai over the weekend -- a mass walkout that paralyzed one of the country's main delivery apps and revived concerns about labour conditions in the emirate.