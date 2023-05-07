Arrest made in Mississippi shooting that killed 1, injured 6

Crime scene tape surrounds The Scratch Kitchen restaurant after a shooting during a Cinco de Mayo party late on May 5, 2023, in Ocean Springs, Miss. (Hannah Ruhoff/The Sun Herald via AP) Crime scene tape surrounds The Scratch Kitchen restaurant after a shooting during a Cinco de Mayo party late on May 5, 2023, in Ocean Springs, Miss. (Hannah Ruhoff/The Sun Herald via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social