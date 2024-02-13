Army Reserve soldier killed in Jordan mourned by family and Georgia governor at funeral

Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
The flag-draped casket of Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers stood at the front of a church Tuesday as Georgia's governor joined the Army Reserve soldier's family, uniformed military officers and his pastor from New Jersey who made the trip to say farewell.
More than 100 mourners gathered at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton west of Atlanta as funerals began for three Georgia reservists killed last month in a drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan.
A 46-year-old Pennsylvania native, Rivers served in uniform for more than a decade after enlisting as an electrician. The Army said his overseas deployments included a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018. Before moving to Georgia, he lived in New Jersey and attended the church of the Rev. James Betner, who remembered Rivers as "a faithful man who gave all."
"I thank God for Will," said Betner, who travelled from Willingboro, New Jersey, to preside at Rivers' funeral. "I Ioved it when I saw him. He'd come in and his smile just lit up the room."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife sat in the church's front row along with military officers. Across the aisle, Rivers' wife, Darlene, sat in a hat and sunglasses with their son and Rivers' two stepchildren.
Rivers' uncle, Larry Jenkins, said after the service that his nephew was loving and supportive with a good spirit -- "a person who just has a calming effect."
Outside the church, police cars and Georgia State Patrol cruisers stood by to escort the funeral procession to Georgia National Cemetery, where Rivers was to be buried alongside fellow military veterans in Canton just northwest of Atlanta. An honour guard of Army soldiers served as pallbearers.
A Jan. 28 drone strike on a U.S. military outpost in Jordan killed Rivers as well as Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett, who all received their ranks in posthumous promotions. They were assigned to the Army Reserve's 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Moore in west Georgia.
Funerals for Sanders and Moffett are scheduled for Saturday. The service for Sanders will be held at Ware County Middle School in her hometown of Waycross, while a large Baptist church in Savannah will host Moffett's funeral.
A photo slideshow played during Rivers' church service showed him working with fellow Army engineers in hardhats. He was a skilled engineer who served selflessly, said Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, commander of the Army Reserve's 412th Theater Engineer Command.
"Staff Sgt. Rivers was more than a fellow soldier," Lazaroski told those attending the funeral. "He was a friend, a confidante and a beacon of positivity. In the darkest of times, his infectious smile and wisdom were a source of comfort and inspiration to his fellow soldiers."
President Joe Biden met with the families of the fallen soldiers when their remains were returned to U.S. soil earlier this month at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Friends, former classmates and co-workers have gathered to remember the slain soldiers while awaiting their final homecoming in Georgia.
In Waycross, where 24-year-old Sanders worked at a pharmacy and helped coach children's basketball and soccer teams, residents gathered at a downtown park for a moment of silence shortly after the overseas attack.
Moffett, who turned 23 barely a week before she died, has been honoured in Savannah with a ceremony at Windsor Forest High School, where she was a drum major and JROTC cadet before graduating in 2019. A candlelight vigil was held by Moffett's employer, United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, where she helped teach cooking and other skills to people with disabilities.
The deaths were the first U.S. fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups after months of intensified attacks on American forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.
More than 40 troops were also injured in the drone attack at Tower 22, a secretive U.S. military desert outpost that enables U.S. forces to infiltrate and quietly leave Syria.
------
Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Being in the right place at the right time helped an Alberta photographer capture some surreal snaps during a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
A biotech startup called Loyal is developing new drugs to address the health and lifespan disparities between giant and small-breed dogs.
Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains. She's 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from her natural habitat under the waves off southern California. And she hasn't shared a tank of water with a male of her species in at least eight years. And yet nature has found a way, the aquarium's owner said: The stingray is pregnant with as many as four pups and could give birth in the next two weeks.
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Canadian folk legend Neil Young is hitting the road this spring for a North American tour and the only date north of the border on the 16-show run is in Toronto.
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Queen Bee Millinery, located in downtown Perth, has been invited to the first ever International Hat Exhibition in Milan, Italy from Feb. 16 to 18 for Milan Fashion Week.
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.
