Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact

A checkpoint of the Russia peacekeeping force is seen on a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Vahram Baghdasaryan, PHOTOLURE via AP) A checkpoint of the Russia peacekeeping force is seen on a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Vahram Baghdasaryan, PHOTOLURE via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges

More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.

Police officers investigate the scene of a fatal accident, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Amqui Que. Two people were killed and nine others were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

opinion

opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social