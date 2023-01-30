Armenia urges UN court to order Azerbaijan to end road block

An Armenian covers his ears while a howitzer fires at an artillery position of the self-defence army of Nagorno-Karabakh near Martakert, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 3, 2016. (Vahram Baghdasaryan, PHOTOLURE via AP) An Armenian covers his ears while a howitzer fires at an artillery position of the self-defence army of Nagorno-Karabakh near Martakert, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 3, 2016. (Vahram Baghdasaryan, PHOTOLURE via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social