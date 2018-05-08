

The Associated Press





Armenia's parliament has election opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian as the country's new prime minister.

Pashinian spearheaded weeks of largely peaceful protests that gripped the country in political turmoil.

His election by a 59-42 vote on Tuesday overcomes one hurdle in resolving the crisis, but the Republican party that he opposed retains a majority in parliament.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...