Armenia parliament picks opposition leader as PM
Nikol Pashiniand in Republic Square during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia, on May 7, 2018. (Thanassis Stavrakis / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 6:17AM EDT
Armenia's parliament has election opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian as the country's new prime minister.
Pashinian spearheaded weeks of largely peaceful protests that gripped the country in political turmoil.
His election by a 59-42 vote on Tuesday overcomes one hurdle in resolving the crisis, but the Republican party that he opposed retains a majority in parliament.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...