Armed man driving 209 km/h was heading to White House: police
This photo provided by West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Eric Leonardo Charron. (West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
John Raby, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:23PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A Missouri man who threatened U.S. President Donald Trump and sped to the White House with a gun had driven 13 hours without stopping before he was pulled over along a West Virginia highway Wednesday, a trooper said.
Eric Leonardo Charron of Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Preston County Magistrate Court on Thursday in Kingwood on charges of reckless driving and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
State police said Charron was going 209 km/h -- nearly twice the speed limit -- on Interstate 68 when he was pulled over near Bruceton Mills. The incident prompted the interstate to be closed for nearly four hours.
Trooper D.W. Satterfield said in a criminal complaint that Charron, 42, indicated he was travelling to the White House and that he was running late to a dinner he was invited to by Trump. The suspect also said he had to travel to the Pentagon "to meet with the leader of the Army to return a phone," according to the complaint.
Charron later said he had "special hearing" that "would tell him to do bad things once he arrived at the White House or The Pentagon," Satterfield said, adding the "special hearing" also told Charron to remove Satterfield's gun from its holster while being transported from the traffic stop.
Satterfield said a vehicle search turned up a handgun, 300 rounds of ammunition and gunpowder. In addition, manuscripts written by Charron contained "subjects ranging from time travel, levitating watercraft, and mythical creatures such as the 'Chupacubra."'
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Saudi Arabia temporarily releases 3 women's rights activists
- Pope explains reluctant ring kiss: fear of spreading germs
- Armed man driving 209 km/h was heading to White House: police
- Bump stocks are turned in or destroyed as U.S. ban takes effect
- Driver sentenced to life for ramming 17 people in Australia