The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 3:39PM EST
MEXICO CITY - Mexican authorities say gunmen killed five people and wounded five more in a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.
Quintana Roo state prosecutors say that the attack took place in a club called La Kuka, located on a main avenue in central Cancun. It's about 4 miles (6 kilometres) away from the seaside tourist hotel zone.
Prosecutors said Saturday that four men carrying a long gun and three handguns entered and opened fire. Two of the injured were in critical condition.
Violence has been rising in Cancun and Quintana Roo as a whole.
Last month federal authorities reported that 774 people had been killed in the state last year, more than double the 359 killings recorded in 2017.
