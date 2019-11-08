Arm found inside shark is likely that of Scottish tourist
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 12:42PM EST
PARIS - Authorities say a forearm discovered in the belly of a tiger shark off the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion is likely that of a Scottish tourist who disappeared while snorkeling.
Richard Martyn Turner of Edinburgh vanished Saturday in a lagoon off the Reunion coast while snorkeling.
Reunion Island Prosecutor Eric Tuffery told The Associated Press on Friday that a preliminary investigation shows the arm inside the 10-foot (3-metre) shark is Turner's. A wedding ring believed to be Turner's was found inside the shark.
Authorities performed a necropsy on the shark Wednesday.
Tuffery said authorities are using other tools including DNA research to confirm their initial findings.
