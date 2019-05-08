A sex offender who was released into an Arkansas community this week despite claiming that he would rape the first woman he encountered is back in custody.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about John West to its Facebook page on Monday.

“I am at a loss for words, I have no idea why they would make such a decision. to release [him[ back to Hempstead County,” the office said in a reply to the post.

According to the post by Sheriff James Singleton, West was convicted of rape in 1996 after having sexual contact with a four-year-old girl who was living in his home.

He was arrested again April 26, this time for disorderly conduct, and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Hospital personnel warned the sheriff’s office that West said he had experienced hallucinations in which he was commanded to commit rape and planned to “rape the first woman he sees so he can come back to [prison].”

Singleton said West listed his address as being homeless in Hope, Ark., and asked claimed he would not stay on his medication once he was released from hospital.

The sheriff provided an update on Facebook Monday night, saying Ward had been taken back into custody and would remain there unless a judge orders his release.