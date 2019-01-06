

The Associated Press





PHOENIX -- A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.

The Arizona Republic reported that Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages -- some of which were threatening -- over the course of nearly 10 months.

The newspaper said the information was obtained in police documents via a public records request.

Police say Ades began threatening the man after Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property in July 2017. One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.