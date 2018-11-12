

CTVNews.ca Staff





An 11-year-old girl’s quick thinking and her mother’s lesson about a long-established safety rule are being credited with foiling an abduction attempt in Arizona.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was approached by a stranger in a white SUV last week while walking near a park with a friend. A man in the SUV called out to the girl.

“He told her that her brother had been in a serious accident and she needed to come with him,” the girl’s mother, Brenda James, told reporters.

The girl’s response was to ask the man for the “code word” she had practised with her parents. When the man did not know the word, police said, he drove away.

“That potentially saved that girl’s life,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said.

The “code word” practice has been around for decades. James said she taught it to her daughter earlier this year after remembering that her parents had given her the same advice.

The girl said she was unable to get a good look at the man because he was covering most of his face with his hand while talking to her. According to police, the SUV has been seen circling the park in question several times a day recently.