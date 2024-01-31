Arizona girl escapes alleged kidnapping attempt on her walk to school

Video captured on January 26 from a home security camera shows the girl walking on a sidewalk to school in Glendale, Arizona as a silver car pulls a U-turn on the residential street.

As the car pulls up to the sidewalk, the driver exits and chases the girl, trying to grab her as she runs away screaming.

In an update to media, Glendale police said the girl claimed the same man was seen on the staircase at her apartment building earlier that same morning and that she felt his presence made her "uncomfortable".

The Glendale police department said in an update posted to social media that they commended the 11-year-old girl for her bravery in "doing the right thing" by screaming during the attempted kidnapping and by telling adults.

Police said thanks to the girl's detailed report and description of the suspect, they were able to arrest 37-year-old Joseph Leroy Ruiz and charged him with attempted kidnapping.

When asked, Glendale police confirmed that the suspect has prior charges including a 2013 charge of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.