TORONTO -- A driver in Arizona was nabbed by authorities after they tried to pass off a skeleton in a bucket hat as a passenger in order to use the carpool lane.

“Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted on Jan. 23, followed by the hashtags, “#NiceTry, #YoureNotHeMan," and "#AZTroopers.”

The driver, a 62-year-old man, is not the only culprit who has attempted to pass off objects as passengers in order to use carpool lanes.

Washington State Troopers pulled over a motorist who had a large cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump attached to the headrest in 2016, and a Oakville Ont., man was stopped by provincial police for having a “life-size doll” dressed in a jacket and hat in the passenger seat in order to use the carpool lane in 2011.