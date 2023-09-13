Argentina shuts down a publisher that sold books praising the Nazis. One person has been arrested

Federal agents put seized books inside boxes after displaying them to the press in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Law enforcement officers say the books were printed by what they describe as the biggest manufacturer of Nazi propaganda in Argentina after carrying out raids this week, following a two year investigation to shut down the illegal printing press and arrest its operator. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Federal agents put seized books inside boxes after displaying them to the press in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Law enforcement officers say the books were printed by what they describe as the biggest manufacturer of Nazi propaganda in Argentina after carrying out raids this week, following a two year investigation to shut down the illegal printing press and arrest its operator. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week

New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News