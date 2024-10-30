World

    • Argentina's president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending U.S. embargo on Cuba

    Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino arrives at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino arrives at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    Share
    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -

    Argentina’s President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favour of lifting the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. General Assembly.

    Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by Argentina's ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni said on his X account.

    Adorni didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the replacement, but the announcement came hours after Argentina voted Wednesday in favor of ending the embargo of Cuba.

    On Wednesday, 187 nations, including Argentina, voted in favor of a U.N. resolution condemning the U.S. embargo of Cuba, with only the United States and Israel voting against it.

    Since taking power in December 2023, libertarian Milei has veered his country's foreign policy to be more aligned toward the U.S. and Israel interests.

    Milei has expressed his total support of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its bombardment and invasion of Gaza. His stand differs from most of Latin America — where Bolivia and Colombia have even severed ties with Israel and at least five countries in the region, including Brazil, have pulled ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News