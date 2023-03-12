Argentina's initial fervour for Pope Francis has faded
When Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis, much of his home country celebrated as if it had just won a soccer World Cup championship. A decade later, the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church generates divided opinions and much less fervour.
Francis, who still likes to listen to tango, left Argentina in February 2013 to attend the conclave that elected him as the successor to Benedict XVI on March 13. He never returned.
"It's clear, there are people who are angry at him," said Argentine journalist Sergio Rubin, who recently co-wrote a book about Francis, "El Pastor," with Francesca Ambrogetti. It includes interviews with the Pope.
Rubin and some other analysts agree that the Pope is keeping his home country at arm's length to avoid being drawn into the political polarization that has divided Argentines over the past two decades.
"Ninety percent of the reason he doesn't come is because of the divide," said Rubin, who writes for Argentina's Clarin newspaper.
Rubin says there are reports from the Holy See's Secretariat of State that advise Francis not to step foot in his home country because anything he does could "be a reason for conflict."
Even without coming to Argentina, Francis has found himself at the centre of the constant fighting between those who support the populist policies of Kirchnerism -- the centre-left current of Peronism, led by Vice-President and former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (2007-15) -- and those who back centre-right former president Mauricio Macri (2015-19).
In 2016, a photo seemed to show Francis with a blank, almost angry, expression when he met with then-president Macri, which some read as a sign that he wasn't happy with how he was running Argentina. The photo, which quickly went viral, negatively affected Francis' popularity in his home country, according to analysts.
Francis is "a controversial figure, especially among the most conservative sectors of Argentina," political consultant Sergio Berenzstein said.
Berenzstein said those segments of society never "fully understood the change in attitude" of the Pope when in 2013 he took on a decidedly friendly tune toward left-leaning then-president Fernandez. That was a marked contrast from the at-times hostile relationship he had maintained with her government when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires.
The Pope's relationship with Argentine political leaders has shifted over the years. "He doesn't speak to some, he still speaks to others," Berenzstein said.
Berenzstein said the legalization of abortion at the end of 2020 under President Alberto Fernandez was a turning point after which Francis cooled toward the left-leaning president, the most recent Peronist leader.
The Pope's message against the accumulation of wealth that leaves many behind, including criticism of an "economic system that continues to discard lives in the name of the god of money, " has been read by some in Argentina as an endorsement of Peronism, the movement founded by three-time president Juan Domingo Peron that has social justice as a rallying cry.
Miguel Angel Pichetto, from the Macri-allied opposition coalition, recently said the Pope's social views "are absurd for Argentina," claiming the pontiff is "against neoliberalism" and in favour of "schemes that make merit unimportant, that say private property is a secondary right."
Far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, who is polling well for this year's presidential contest and who has accused the Pope of promoting communism, recently criticized Francis for saying people must pay taxes to protect the dignity of the poor.
Milei tweeted at the pontiff that he was, "always standing on the side of evil."
A 2019 national poll on religious beliefs in Argentina displayed the lack of fervour for Francis when only 27% described the Pope as a global leader who denounces injustices. Some 40% said they are indifferent to the pontiff and 27% said he is too involved in politics, according to the poll by the publicly funded CONICET institute.
When Bergoglio was announced as the new pope in 2013, drivers in Buenos Aires honked their horns in celebration and people packed the city's Cathedral for a celebratory Mass.
Roberto Bacman, director of the Centre for Public Opinion Studies, said Francis' image has declined from a positive rating of 85% in the early years of his tenure as pope to 72% two years ago.
"I was disappointed," said Maria de los Angeles Lopez, a practicing Catholic who believed an Argentine pope would have a positive impact on the country. "There is more poverty, more crime, and the division is worse than ever. I thought he could help reconcile us as a society, but on the contrary, he deepened it."
Those close to Francis said he doesn't come to Argentina because he has other priorities. "We must understand the Pope's mission goes beyond the Argentines' own ego," his nephew, Jose Bergoglio, said.
Journalist Alicia Barrios, a friend of Francis, said the Pope is particularly worried about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "You can imagine he doesn't have much time for Argentina," Barrios said. "There are countries that need him more."
In, "El Pastor," the Pope said "it's unfair to say that I don't want to go" to Argentina.
It's also clear Francis keeps tabs on his home country. In an interview this year with the AP, with Alberto Fernandez in power, Francis blamed "bad management, bad policies" for Argentina's annual inflation rate of almost 100%, and the poverty rate of around 40 percent.
Francis also has contact with priests in impoverished neighbourhoods, including Father Jose "Pepe" Di Paola. Francis "is not distant," Di Paola said, adding he enjoys "a very good image" in poor neighbourhoods, where he is "beloved."
Di Paola is among several religious leaders planning an event Saturday to mark the decade of Francis as pope.
This anniversary should "be celebrated with Argentine flags, not political ones, like the World Cup," Di Paola said, recalling how Argentines united in joy after winning the soccer championship in Qatar last year. "We went out to celebrate, we hugged anyone regardless of their religion, political party or beliefs. Now it must be the same, a celebration with the same spirit."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards tonight
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Americans' fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
It was supposed to be a fun road trip to Mexico, a post-pandemic adventure for a group of childhood friends, but once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
World
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police
The Jehovah's Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack.
-
Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted Saturday with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country's most active volcano.
-
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
Politics
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
Sci-Tech
-
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Entertainment
-
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
-
The Weeknd wins big at pre-telecast Junos, Arkells take sixth group of the year award
The Weeknd has another armful of Juno Awards for his shelf this year, but the Canadian superstar didn't show up in Edmonton to accept them.
-
Hollywood stars spend Oscars eve at annual Chanel dinner
The night before the Oscars many of Hollywood's biggest stars were not early to bed before the show. They were instead chatting the night away, martinis and champagne in hand, at the storied Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner, an invite that's even harder to get than a seat at the Academy Awards.
Business
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
A major U.S. bank failed. Here's why it's not 2008 again
Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking -- a bank run -- which led to its failure on Friday. Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.
-
Favouring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor
China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Sports
-
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport. These people hate it
Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop. The sound and disruption from pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, is driving some neighbours, tennis players, parents of young children, and others crazy.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.