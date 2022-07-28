Argentina names economy 'super minister' as crisis deepens

President of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina's new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) President of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina's new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social