World

    • Argentina devalues its currency and cuts subsidies as part of shock economic measures

    A street vendor sells newspapers featuring the previous day's inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. In his address, Milei presented figures to lay bare the scope of the nation's economic “emergency,” and sought to prepare the public for a shock adjustment with drastic public spending cuts. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A street vendor sells newspapers featuring the previous day's inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. In his address, Milei presented figures to lay bare the scope of the nation's economic “emergency,” and sought to prepare the public for a shock adjustment with drastic public spending cuts. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -

    Argentina on Tuesday announced a sharp devaluation of its currency and cuts to energy and transportation subsidies as part of shock adjustments new President Javier Milei says are needed to deal with an economic "emergency."

    Economy Minister Luis Caputo said in a televised message the Argentine peso will be devalued by 50 per cent to 800 to the U.S. dollar from 400 pesos to the dollar.

    "For few months, we're going to be worse than before," Milei said, two days after the libertarian was sworn in as president of the second largest economy in South America and immediately warned of tough measures.

    Milei said the country didn't have time to consider other alternatives.

    Argentina is suffering 143 per cent annual inflation, its currency has plunged and four in 10 Argentines are impoverished. The nation has also a yawning fiscal deficit, a trade deficit of US$43 billion, plus a daunting US$45 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund, with US$10.6 billion due to the multilateral and private creditors by April.

    As part of the new measures, Caputo said the government is also canceling tenders of any public works projects and cutting some state jobs to reduce the size of the government. He also announced cuts to energy and transportation subsidies without providing details or saying by how much.

    He said the measures are necessary to cut the fiscal deficit he says is the cause of the country economic problems, including surging inflation.

    "If we continue as we are, we are inevitably heading towards hyperinflation," Caputo said. "Our mission is to avoid a catastrophe."

    The IMF welcomed the measures, saying they provide "a good foundation" for further discussions with Argentina about its debt with the institution.

    "These bold initial actions aim to significantly improve public finances in a manner that protects the most vulnerable in society and strengthen the foreign exchange regime," said IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack in a statement. "Their decisive implementation will help stabilize the economy and set the basis for more sustainable and private-sector led growth."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

      Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    • Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

      Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    • Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say

      One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

    • CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

      Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News