    • Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation

    Vegetables are for sale at a government subsidized food market set up once a week in neighbourhoods across Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Vegetables are for sale at a government subsidized food market set up once a week in neighbourhoods across Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    BUENOS AIRES -

    Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.

    The statement comes after the economy minister of new libertarian President Javier Milei laid out a package of economic measures on Tuesday to tackle a deep fiscal deficit, triple-digit inflation and dearth of foreign reserves.

    "All monetary policy tools will be aimed at achieving monetary stability and reducing inflation," the central bank said.

    (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)   

