

The Associated Press





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- China and Argentina have signed new trade deals reinforcing their economic and political ties.

Presidents Mauricio Macri of Argentina and Xi Jinping of China announced the more than 30 agriculture and investment deals Sunday.

China is among Argentina's top export markets, especially for agricultural commodities that are the engine of its economy.

Macri said that China's development benefits Argentina and the world.

The visit comes after U.S. officials said they had reached a 90-day truce in the trade dispute with China that has rattled financial markets and imperiled global economic growth.

That announcement followed a Saturday dinner meeting between Xi and President Donald Trump following the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Xi will go on to visit Panama, which has been negotiating a free-trade deal with China.