Are you travelling to London for the King's coronation?

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, the United Kingdom’s first coronation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned nearly 70 years ago.

Hordes of tourists are expected to descend on London for the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey, the church where coronations for monarchs have been held for the past 1,000 years.

The coronation will kick off the long bank holiday weekend’s festivities, which will include a special concert broadcast live from Windsor Castle the following day.

