'Are you serious?' Woman seen riding e-scooter on Florida highway

A driver in Florida was in for quite a surprise when he saw a woman riding an electric scooter on a Miami highway last week.

Christian Dean posted video of the risky ride to social media, voicing his surprise as the scooter changed lane. "There is no way that this girl is on here right now," he says in the video before adding: "Are you serious?"

Dean later told storyful he knew what he saw was illegal, and said he recorded the scene in case something happened.