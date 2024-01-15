World

    • 'Are you serious?' Woman seen riding e-scooter on Florida highway

    Share

    A driver in Florida was in for quite a surprise when he saw a woman riding an electric scooter on a Miami highway last week.

    Christian Dean posted video of the risky ride to social media, voicing his surprise as the scooter changed lane. "There is no way that this girl is on here right now," he says in the video before adding: "Are you serious?"

    Dean later told storyful he knew what he saw was illegal, and said he recorded the scene in case something happened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News