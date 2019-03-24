Ardern says royal commission will investigate mosque attacks
In this Friday, March 22, 2019 file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, waves as she leaves Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 11:09PM EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand's prime minister has announced a top-level inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the massacre of 50 people in two Christchurch mosques.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country's highest form of investigation, a royal commission of inquiry, was appropriate for "matters of the gravest public importance."
Her Cabinet had previously agreed on holding an inquiry, but had not decided what kind of investigation would be held.
She said the Cabinet agreed Monday a royal commission of inquiry "will look at what could haveor should have been done to preventthe attack."
An Australian white supremacist has been charged with murder for the March 15 attacks.