Archeologists find Egyptian village that may date to 5000 BC
Archeologists in Egypt have discovered a village believed to predate the pharaohs. (Egypt Ministry of Antiquities / Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 8:27AM EDT
CAIRO -- Egypt says archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs.
The Antiquities Ministry said Sunday the Neolithic site was discovered in Tell el-Samara, about 140 kilometres (87 miles) north of Cairo. Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio says his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5,000 B.C.
That would be some 2,500 years before the Giza pyramids were built.
In recent years, Egypt has touted discoveries in the hopes of reviving tourism after the unrest that followed its 2011 popular uprising.
