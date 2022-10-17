Application site launches for Biden student debt cancelation
The U.S. Education Department has begun accepting applications for U.S. President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation – a plan that makes 43 million Americans eligible for at least some debt forgiveness.
Borrowers were notified late Friday that an early, "beta launch" version of a new online form was made available as the department looks to find and fix any glitches. Applications submitted during the pilot period will be processed after the form is officially made public, the agency said.
"This testing period will allow the department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs before official launch," the department said in a statement.
The test form will be available "on and off" during the initial rollout, the department said on its website. The official form is expected to be made public later this month, and administration officials have been preparing for heavy web traffic.
Biden's plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000.
The plan makes 20 million eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.
The department did not immediately say Monday how many applications it had fielded through the beta launch. Thousands took to social media to share the form, with many saying they submitted their applications with little trouble.
The Biden administration has touted it as a "simple, straightforward" application. It asks for the borrower's name, Social Security number, contact information and date of birth. It does not require income information but asks users to check a box attesting that they are eligible under the program's income limits.
That information will be checked against Education Department records to help identify applicants who are likely to exceed the income limits, the administration says. Those people will be asked for more information to prove their incomes.
An estimated 1 million to 5 million people will be required to provide that extra documentation, the Education Department said in a recent submission to the White House's Office of Management and Budget.
Creating and processing the form is estimated to cost nearly $100 million, a figure that angered advocates who view the application as an unnecessary barrier. The form is meant to help exclude the roughly 5% of borrowers who exceed the income limits, but advocates say it could also deter some lower-income Americans who need the relief.
Once the Education Department begins processing applications, borrowers should expect to see their debt forgiven in four to six weeks, officials say. Most applications submitted by mid-November will be processed by Jan. 1 – the day federal student loan payments are set to resume after being paused during the pandemic.
Borrowers will be able to submit applications through the end of 2023.
The Biden administration is pushing ahead with the debt cancellation even as it fights a growing number of legal challenges. Six Republican-led states are suing to block the plan, saying it oversteps Biden's authority and will lead to financial losses for student loan services, which are hired to manage federal student loans and earn revenue on the interest.
A federal judge in St. Louis is now weighing the states' request for an injunction to halt the plan. In court documents, the Education Department has vowed not to finalize any of the debt cancellation before Oct. 23.
Biden promised to pursue widespread student debt forgiveness as a presidential candidate, but the issue went through more than a year of internal deliberation amid questions about its legality. His plan sparked intense debate ahead of the midterm elections, with Republicans and some Democrats saying it's an unfair handout for college graduates.
------
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and get to the bottom of the rising cost of groceries, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
Canada sanctions Russian entities over disinformation, including TV channel, actors
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced more sanctions on Russian entities.
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
Early warnings, blast assessments, jurisdictional skirmishes: What the commission heard from a top Ottawa official
Ottawa City Manager Steve Kanellakos testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 17, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his hearing.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Canada
-
Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours
The federal government says $100 million from its hurricane Fiona fund will be earmarked for the recovery of lost fishing gear and the repair to small-craft harbours across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec.
-
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
-
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
-
'I am not a criminal': Calls for government to give permanent residency to migrants in limbo
Thousands across Canada are calling for the government to live up to a commitment to give permanent residency status to people living in limbo in the country.
-
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
World
-
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes.
-
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel - and 2024 preview?
This year's U.S. midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race -- and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump has spent months raging against Joe Biden, as both crisscross the country in support of their party's candidates.
-
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister
Sweden's parliament on Monday elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots.
-
Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, hard-to-stop and cost-effective weapon to seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
-
Application site launches for Biden student debt cancelation
The U.S. Education Department has begun accepting applications for U.S. President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation – a plan that makes 43 million Americans eligible for at least some debt forgiveness.
-
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 4
A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, killing at least four people and leaving six others missing after a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building.
Politics
-
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and get to the bottom of the rising cost of groceries, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
-
Early warnings, blast assessments, jurisdictional skirmishes: What the commission heard from a top Ottawa official
Ottawa City Manager Steve Kanellakos testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 17, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his hearing.
-
Parliament security took issue with city moving convoy trucks near Parliament Hill
The parliamentary security force took issue with the City of Ottawa's plan to move "Freedom Convoy" protesters' semi-trucks out of residential neighbourhoods and onto the street in front of Parliament Hill, according to evidence released through a public inquiry on Monday.
Health
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Nokia to transform 26-acre Kanata campus
Three levels of government are planning to pitch in more than $70 million for a massive expansion of Nokia’s Kanata campus.
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
Entertainment
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
-
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims
Kevin Spacey testified in a New York courtroom Monday that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp, who has sued, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14.
-
New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as 'imperialism'
Is Shakespeare still relevant to today's students? New Zealand's arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a Shakespeare program, arguing it failed to show relevance to 'the contemporary art context' and relied on a genre 'located within a canon of imperialism.'
Business
-
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
-
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
-
Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping
Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager.
Lifestyle
-
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
-
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
-
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
-
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
-
Canada ends South Korea's unbeaten run with 7-6 win at mixed curling worlds
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.