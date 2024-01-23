Appeals court rejects Trump's bid to reconsider gag order in the election interference case

BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Washington's federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's request to reconsider a gag order restricting the former president's speech in the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election.
Lawyers for the Republican presidential front-runner had asked the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to examine the gag order after a three-judge panel upheld but narrowed the restrictions on his speech. Trump can now appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
An attorney for Trump didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The gag order was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October in response to concerns from special counsel Jack Smith's team that Trump's pattern of incendiary comments could taint the proceedings, intimidate witnesses and influence jurors.
The three judge panel that upheld the gag order last month modified it in important ways, freeing Trump to publicly criticize Smith. The special counsel has been a frequent target of Trump's ire since being appointed by the Justice Department in November 2022 to lead investigations into the former president.
The panel said that though Trump could make general comments about known or foreseeable witnesses, he could not directly attack them over their involvement in the case or about the content of their expected testimony.
Trump's lawyers argued the panel's decision contradicted Supreme Court precedent and rulings from other appeals courts. They said a fresh evaluation was needed "both to secure uniformity of this Court's decisions and because of the question's exceptional importance."
A different three-judge panel of the appeals court in Washington is separately weighing Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution in the case, which accuses Trump of plotting with his Republican allies to subvert the will of voters in a desperate bid to stay in power. Judge Chutkan, who rejected Trump's immunity claim, has put the case on hold while he pursues his appeal.
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called South Korea a 'primary foe' and said unification was no longer possible.
Police responding to a retail theft call in a California city discovered what is likely the most 2024 thing ever: A Sacramento woman allegedly stole about five dozen Stanley cups valued at a whopping US$2,500.
Willis, an elected Democrat, has shown no signs of stepping down, but there are ways she could be removed. Here's a look at some options.
Ever since Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, a main Israeli highway has been flanked by billboards preaching national unity and a ubiquitous wartime slogan: 'Together we will win.' But lately those billboards have been replaced with a starkly different message: a call for immediate elections.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
Nearly a dozen cases of measles have been reported in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia in recent weeks, according to local health departments. International travel, coupled with declining global vaccination rates, is probably behind this spate of cases, experts say.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 94 journalists who belong to the newspaper's union, the head of the union said on Tuesday, adding to a string of job cuts that have swept the media industry in recent weeks.
WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup.
Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has reached a plea deal in a New York City domestic assault case that will keep him out of jail if he completes a court-ordered treatment program and stays out of trouble.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
